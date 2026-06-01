238 students caught driving on 'Last Bell' day

On the day of the 'Last Bell' events, 238 cases of students driving vehicles were identified across the republic. This was reported by the State Road Safety Service.

It is noted that during control measures conducted from 07:00 to 14:00, it was discovered that some students drove cars to school. Among them were not only senior students but also those in grades 8–10.

In some cases, children drove cars belonging to their parents or rented vehicles. In the Khorezm region, girls who arrived at the graduation event by car were also identified.

Currently, traffic police and internal affairs officers are working in an enhanced mode around schools. Officials are urging parents not to allow their underage children to drive.