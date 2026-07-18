Severe penalty for Tesla driver: deprived of driving license (video)

A court ruling has been issued against a Tesla driver in Tashkent who committed gross traffic violations and endangered other road users.

The driver was not limited to a large fine — he will be unable to drive a vehicle for one year.

Court finds driver's actions dangerous

It is reported that the driver of the Tesla vehicle committed gross traffic violations on the streets of the capital.

It was noted that his actions posed a threat to the life and health of other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

After reviewing the case materials, the court found the driver guilty of threatening road safety.

Unable to drive for one year

In accordance with the court decision, the Tesla driver was deprived of the right to operate a vehicle for a period of one year.

During this period, he will not have the legal ability to operate a car.

Fine of 25 BHM imposed

Additionally, the driver was sentenced to a fine amounting to 25 times the base calculation amount.

Thus, for the gross violation, he was subjected to both a financial penalty and the revocation of his driving privileges.

Drivers given a strict warning

Authorities reminded that violations endangering the life and health of other road users will not go unpunished.

Drivers are urged not to exceed speed limits, avoid dangerous maneuvers, and strictly adhere to traffic rules. A few seconds of "stunts" on the road can sometimes turn into a year of regret.