Tanzila Narbayeva turns 69

Tanzila Kamolovna Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, celebrated her birthday on July 24. Born on July 24, 1957, in the Shahikhan district of the Andijan region, the Senate Chairperson turned 69 yesterday.

On the same day, by a Presidential decree, Tanzila Narbayeva was awarded the "El-yurt hurmati" order for her many years of fruitful labor in the system of state and public administration, the development of parliamentary activities, the implementation of democratic reforms, and her worthy contribution to the country's development.

Tanzila Narbayeva has been serving as the Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan since 2019.

On behalf of the Zamin.uz editorial board, we sincerely congratulate Tanzila Kamolovna Narbayeva on her birthday. We wish her robust health, a long life, family happiness, and great success in her responsible activities for the prosperity of our country.