Horrific traffic accident in Chirchiq: Lacetti crashes into a tree, driver dies

A serious traffic accident in the city of Chirchiq, Tashkent region, has claimed one life. This morning, July 24, a Lacetti car crashed into a tree on the side of the road, resulting in the driver's death at the scene.

According to the Tashkent Region Traffic Safety Department, the tragedy occurred at approximately 06:30 on the 27th kilometer of the D006 Tashkent–Chirchiq–Chimyon highway, which passes through the territory of Chirchiq city.

Preliminary information indicates that the Lacetti, driven by A.D. (born in 1995), was in motion when the driver lost control for unknown reasons. As a result, the vehicle struck a tree on the roadside at high speed.

Due to the force of the impact, the driver sustained severe injuries and died at the scene. Passengers in the car were transported to the Chirchiq City Medical Association with various degrees of injuries. It is reported that doctors are providing them with the necessary medical assistance.

Currently, the Chirchiq City Internal Affairs Department is conducting a pre-investigation check and inquiry into the traffic accident. Experts are working to determine the causes of the accident and clarify the factors that led to the incident.

Traffic safety officials are urging drivers to strictly adhere to speed limits, avoid distractions while driving, and operate vehicles with caution. It is emphasized that maintaining vigilance, especially during morning and night hours, serves to prevent many unfortunate incidents.