At first, administrative fines were not paid on time. This was followed by debt for electricity consumption. As a result, one debt piled up after another, and the total debt across 14 enforcement documents reached 32,036.1 thousand soums.

In the Furqat district, because the debtor J.T. failed to fulfill the requirements of court decisions within the voluntary period and did not cover the debts despite being warned several times, state enforcement officers seized his Tracker 2 vehicle.

Notably, it was not the Tracker 2 vehicle with the state license plate 707 itself, but the debtor's failure to pay his debts on time that led to the seizure.

Conclusion: Delaying debt does not solve the problem. On the contrary, debt calls for more debt, which can ultimately lead to the seizure of property.