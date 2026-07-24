Vehicle wanted in search operation located

Officers from the Search Department of the Jizzakh Regional Administration of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement are consistently continuing systematic search operations to ensure the execution of court documents and documents from other authorities.

During the conducted operational search activities, a vehicle that had been pledged as collateral for the interests of "Kapital bank" and subsequently declared wanted was located.

In accordance with legal requirements, the vehicle was seized in the prescribed manner and placed in an impound lot for safekeeping. Further enforcement actions will be carried out to fully ensure compliance with the requirements of the enforcement documents.

The Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement is consistently continuing measures aimed at identifying debtors' assets, locating wanted vehicles, and ensuring the execution of court documents.

After all, ensuring the unconditional execution of court documents and protecting the legal rights and interests of citizens and legal entities is one of the priority tasks of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement's activities.