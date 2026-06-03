Blogger Fined for Driving Children's Toy Car on Public Road

·171·Society
Blogger Fined for Driving Children's Toy Car on Public Road

An unusual traffic incident occurred in Uzbekistan. A video circulating on social media shows a blogger driving a small electric car intended for children on a roadway.

This action quickly caught the attention of law enforcement. After an investigation, the blogger was found guilty of violating traffic rules and fined.

Most notably, the toy car intended for children was also confiscated and taken to the impound lot. While this situation seemed unexpected and somewhat amusing to many users, it served as another reminder of the importance of obeying traffic rules.

The video spread rapidly on social media, sparking widespread discussion. While some viewed the situation humorously, others emphasized that such incidents pose a serious threat to road safety.

Experts warn that operating any vehicle, even a toy, on public roads is dangerous and stress the necessity of strictly adhering to regulations in such cases.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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