Dangerous Toys for Children Found on Sale in Uzbekistan

·281·Society
Dangerous Toys for Children Found on Sale in Uzbekistan

were found to be non-compliant with requirements. Laboratory tests conducted by experts revealed defects in a number of products that could pose a risk to children's health.

During control purchases conducted with the participation of the Jizzakh Regional Department of the Inspection for Technical Regulation and sanitary service specialists, several toy samples manufactured in China were examined.

The 'Elastic Spiral Thread Ball', a cat paw-shaped toy under the 'Pinch' trademark, and Avengers superhero products selected for inspection were tested in specialized laboratories.

Analyses revealed that the products had a pungent chemical odor, moisture-resistant outer coatings were lacking, small parts were not securely attached, and they failed to withstand mechanical stress. Additionally, formaldehyde levels in some samples were recorded above established limits.

Experts note that formaldehyde can have adverse effects on the respiratory system, eyes, and skin. This substance may cause allergic reactions and potentially pose a serious risk to children's health.

Furthermore, the easy detachment of small details on toys is considered another risk factor for young children, as such parts could be swallowed or cause injury.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Major Land Fraud Scheme Foiled in Tashkent RegionToday, 07:53Several Streets in Tashkent to Close to Traffic for 4 DaysToday, 07:49Nearly Nine Kilograms of Narcotics Seized in Tashkent RegionToday, 07:39Special Water Patrol Service Launched at Charvak ReservoirToday, 07:19Medicines Worth 1.674 Billion Soums BurnedToday, 07:13Courier Arrested for Snatching Earrings from 78-Year-Old WomanToday, 06:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

A massive sea appearing in the middle of the desert in Uzbekistan amazes everyone
Has the presence of a crocodile in the Great Fergana Canal been confirmed?
“Live concert” at a construction site: an unusual show created by workers conquers the internet
A 'giant' baby is born in Qashqadaryo
A 2007-born boy married his next-door neighbor
Driver falls asleep, causing horrific traffic accident in Samarkand
Well-known blogger's surgery ends in tragedy in Kazakhstan
3200-dollar bouquet sparks debate