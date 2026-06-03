Dangerous Toys for Children Found on Sale in Uzbekistan

were found to be non-compliant with requirements. Laboratory tests conducted by experts revealed defects in a number of products that could pose a risk to children's health.

During control purchases conducted with the participation of the Jizzakh Regional Department of the Inspection for Technical Regulation and sanitary service specialists, several toy samples manufactured in China were examined.

The 'Elastic Spiral Thread Ball', a cat paw-shaped toy under the 'Pinch' trademark, and Avengers superhero products selected for inspection were tested in specialized laboratories.

Analyses revealed that the products had a pungent chemical odor, moisture-resistant outer coatings were lacking, small parts were not securely attached, and they failed to withstand mechanical stress. Additionally, formaldehyde levels in some samples were recorded above established limits.

Experts note that formaldehyde can have adverse effects on the respiratory system, eyes, and skin. This substance may cause allergic reactions and potentially pose a serious risk to children's health.

Furthermore, the easy detachment of small details on toys is considered another risk factor for young children, as such parts could be swallowed or cause injury.