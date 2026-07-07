A rare full rainbow captured over Charvak

·32·Society
A rare full rainbow captured over Charvak

A full rainbow that appeared over the Charvak reservoir has captured the attention of locals and vacationers. The natural phenomenon was captured from such an angle that both ends of the rainbow are clearly visible in the frame.

Such images are relatively rare. This is because, to see a full rainbow, the raindrops, sunlight, and the observer's position must align perfectly at the same time.

According to experts, sunlight refracts through tiny droplets remaining in the air and separates into colors. As a result, a colorful arc appears in the sky. A rainbow is most vivid when the sun is behind the observer and the raindrops are in front.

In the photos taken at Charvak, the reservoir, mountains, and the rainbow form a single, cohesive landscape. The images quickly went viral on social media.

Charvak
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