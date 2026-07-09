Issuance of permits has begun: important conditions for applicants reminded

·27·Society
Issuance of permits has begun: important conditions for applicants reminded

In Uzbekistan, the process of issuing permits for applicants participating in entrance examinations for higher education institutions has begun.

Applicants can download the document online. However, there are several strict requirements regarding the permit on the day of the test — failure to comply with them will result in being denied entry to the exam.

Where can the permit be obtained?

Permits for participating in entrance exams are being provided through the my.uzbmb.uz portal.

Applicants can download the document from the "Subject Complex" section in their personal cabinet.

It is also possible to obtain the permit through the my.uzbmb.uz/allow/bachelor-allow service.

What information is needed?

To download the permit, the applicant must enter their passport details and PINFL.

Once the document is downloaded, it is recommended to print it out, as the permit is required in paper form on the day of the test.

What is required on the day of the test?

According to current regulations, an applicant must present two main documents to enter the test center:

  • the original passport or ID card;

  • the printed permit.

Applicants who arrive with a copy of their passport or other documents will not be allowed to take the test.

Lateness also leads to disqualification from the exam

Applicants must arrive at the test venue no later than the time indicated on the permit.

Individuals who arrive late will not be admitted to the exam. Therefore, it is important to plan ahead for travel, transport, and security check processes on the day of the test.

A responsible stage has begun for applicants

The issuance of permits signifies that entrance exams are approaching. Now, applicants must seriously monitor not only their preparation but also their documents and the procedures for the day of the test.

A single missing document copy or a few minutes of lateness can affect years of preparation.

Uzbekistanmy.uzbmb.uz
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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