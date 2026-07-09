“I will send the messages to your husband”: Verdict delivered to man who blackmailed a woman

·76·Society
“I will send the messages to your husband”: Verdict delivered to man who blackmailed a woman

In the city of Shahrisabz, Qashqadaryo region, a court verdict has been delivered against a man who extorted nearly 86.3 million soums in cash and gold jewelry from a married woman by threatening to disclose her private messages and audio recordings.

According to court documents, the man, who was a correspondence student at a higher education institution in Shahrisabz, met the woman via social media in 2025. Shortly thereafter, an intimate relationship developed between them.

Later, the man began regularly demanding money from her, threatening to send the messages and audio recordings stored on his phone to the woman's husband and children, as well as to distribute them on social media.

It is reported that between November 2025 and March 2026, the woman, under duress, gave the man 75 million soums in installments. When she could not find the funds, she was forced to hand over gold jewelry valued at 11 million 300 thousand soums.

However, the defendant was not satisfied and demanded another 20 million soums in March 2026. When the woman said she could not find such an amount, the man advised her to take out a loan to pay him.

Following this, the victim contacted law enforcement agencies. During a sting operation, the man was caught red-handed while receiving the next portion of the demanded money — 10 million soums.

The court found him guilty of extortion. Taking into account that the material damage caused was fully compensated, the defendant was sentenced to 3 years of restricted freedom.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 Pro mobile phone used in the commission of the crime was confiscated and transferred to the state.

ShahrisabzQashqadaryoiPhone 13 Pro
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