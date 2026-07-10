Train stalls in Tashkent Metro: Passengers evacuated urgently

On the evening of July 9, a short-term disruption in train traffic occurred on the Chilonzor line of the Tashkent Metro due to a technical malfunction. As a result of the incident, passengers on the faulty train were evacuated from the carriages in accordance with safety requirements.

According to the "Toshkent Metropoliteni" (Tashkent Metro), the incident took place at approximately 20:02 between the "Xalqlar do‘stligi" and "Paxtakor" stations. Once the technical fault was detected on the moving train, safety measures were implemented immediately.

It is noted that the malfunction occurred in an older-model train (No. 16), manufactured in 1985. In accordance with safety protocols, all passengers were safely evacuated, and the faulty train was moved to a technical inspection area with the assistance of another train following behind it.

Due to this incident, train traffic on the Chilonzor line was delayed by approximately 8 minutes. Subsequently, the fault was rectified, and service across all lines was restored to the regular schedule.

The metro administration apologized to passengers for the temporary inconvenience and emphasized that safety remains their top priority.

It is worth noting that on March 28 of this year, a similar technical malfunction occurred on a train manufactured in 1984 in the Tashkent Metro. At that time, passengers were also safely evacuated, and the metro administration denied reports circulating on social media regarding a train collision.