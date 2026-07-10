Unusual "DNX" license plate car attracts widespread attention

·48·Society
Unusual "DNX" license plate car attracts widespread attention

Photos of a car featuring an unusual license plate are being widely discussed on social media.

The license plate in the photo displays the letters "DNX". It is precisely this combination that has captured the attention of many users.

Some describe this license plate as one of the most interesting and memorable combinations. Others have noted that such plates have been generating particular interest among car enthusiasts in recent years.

Recently, there has been an increasing demand for license plates that stand out due to their unique combination of letters and numbers. Some drivers choose such plates as a stylistic detail that complements the car's exterior.

So far, no official information has been provided regarding who owns this "DNX" combination plate or how it was obtained.

DNX
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The Trap Behind the APK: 21 People Lose 336 Million SoumsThe Trap Behind the APK: 21 People Lose 336 Million SoumsToday, 09:53Illegal religious classes for 22 children uncovered in DenovIllegal religious classes for 22 children uncovered in DenovToday, 09:47Video of a powerful transformer explosion in Tashkent goes viral (video)Video of a powerful transformer explosion in Tashkent goes viral (video)Today, 09:15Train stalls in Tashkent Metro: Passengers evacuated urgentlyTrain stalls in Tashkent Metro: Passengers evacuated urgentlyToday, 01:26Another illegal structure demolished in BeruniyAnother illegal structure demolished in BeruniyYesterday, 19:28New rules for child protection: serious restrictions being introducedNew rules for child protection: serious restrictions being introducedYesterday, 18:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
Mystery of the gravel pile in Fergana solved: major case uncovered (video)
Mystery of the gravel pile in Fergana solved: major case uncovered (video)
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Did a neighbor's request lead to the electrocution of a 27-year-old man?
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
Major accident in Yakkasaroy: Sewerage pipe bursts
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed
Humanity in the Tashkent Metro Leaves American Tourist Amazed
KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market
KamAZ gas cylinder explodes in front of Abu Sahiy market