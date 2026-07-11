Nearly 400 cold weapons confiscated in Tashkent region in 8 days

·21·Society
Nearly 400 cold weapons confiscated in Tashkent region in 8 days

Hundreds of knives, brass knuckles, and other dangerous items were confiscated during large-scale preventive raids conducted in the Tashkent region. Law enforcement agencies stated that these measures served to prevent potential crimes involving altercations and bodily harm.

During the first 8 days of the "Safe and Healthy Country" operational-preventive event, 389 individuals were identified carrying sharp-edged weapons illegally.

"Blade" raids are being conducted in public places

It is reported that officers of the Tashkent Regional Department of Internal Affairs are conducting preventive inspections called "Blade" in public areas across the region.

During the raids, knives, brass knuckles, bats, and other dangerous items illegally carried by citizens were discovered.

How many items were confiscated?

As a result of the inspections:

  • 307 knives;

  • 66 brass knuckles;

  • 8 bats;

  • 14 blades and other sharp objects were seized.

In total, the number of confiscated items amounts to 395.

A number of crimes were reportedly prevented

Law enforcement officials emphasized that the timely seizure of cold weapons and sharp objects helped prevent a number of potential crimes involving bodily harm during disputes.

It was noted that carrying such items, especially in crowded places, poses a serious threat to the lives and health of others.

What is the penalty for offenders?

For the illegal carrying of cold weapons, a fine ranging from 1 to 5 times the base calculation amount (BHM) may be imposed.

Additionally, depending on the nature of the situation, other measures provided by law may also be applied.

Preventive raids continue throughout the Tashkent region.

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