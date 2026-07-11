Predicted lineups revealed ahead of Haaland vs. Kane clash

In the third quarter-final of the 2026 World Cup, the national teams of Norway and England will fight for a spot in the semi-finals. The predicted starting lineups for both teams have been announced ahead of the match.

The main focus will naturally be on the two top scorers — Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. However, the result of this match may be decided not just by the strikers, but by the battle in midfield.

Norway relies on its key stars

It is expected that Martin Ødegaard will orchestrate the play for Norway, while Alexander Sørloth and Erling Haaland will lead the attacking line.

Antonio Nusa could also pose problems for the English defense with his speed and activity in one-on-one situations.

England may opt for a powerful attacking lineup

Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, and Harry Kane are expected to start for England.

Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson are likely to operate in midfield, while John Stones and Ezri Konsa may play in the center of defense.

2026 World Cup. Quarter-final

Norway vs. England

Norway: Nyland, Ryerson, Heggheim, Ajer, Wolfe, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Ødegaard, Sørloth, Nusa, Haaland.

England: Pickford, Spence, Konsa, Stones, O'Riley, Anderson, Rice, Saka, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane.

When does the match start?

The quarter-final match between Norway and England kicks off at 02:00 Tashkent time.

The main intrigue of this match is which of the two, Haaland or Kane, will lead their team to the semi-finals.