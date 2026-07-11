Predicted lineups revealed ahead of Haaland vs. Kane clash

·101·Sport
Predicted lineups revealed ahead of Haaland vs. Kane clash

In the third quarter-final of the 2026 World Cup, the national teams of Norway and England will fight for a spot in the semi-finals. The predicted starting lineups for both teams have been announced ahead of the match.

The main focus will naturally be on the two top scorers — Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. However, the result of this match may be decided not just by the strikers, but by the battle in midfield.

Norway relies on its key stars

It is expected that Martin Ødegaard will orchestrate the play for Norway, while Alexander Sørloth and Erling Haaland will lead the attacking line.

Antonio Nusa could also pose problems for the English defense with his speed and activity in one-on-one situations.

England may opt for a powerful attacking lineup

Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, and Harry Kane are expected to start for England.

Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson are likely to operate in midfield, while John Stones and Ezri Konsa may play in the center of defense.

2026 World Cup. Quarter-final

Norway vs. England

Norway: Nyland, Ryerson, Heggheim, Ajer, Wolfe, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Ødegaard, Sørloth, Nusa, Haaland.

England: Pickford, Spence, Konsa, Stones, O'Riley, Anderson, Rice, Saka, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane.

When does the match start?

The quarter-final match between Norway and England kicks off at 02:00 Tashkent time.

The main intrigue of this match is which of the two, Haaland or Kane, will lead their team to the semi-finals.

World CupNorwayEnglandErling HaalandHarry Kane
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Harry Kane reveals how he maintains his high level at 32Harry Kane reveals how he maintains his high level at 32Today, 20:55Supercomputer predicts favorite for Norway vs England matchSupercomputer predicts favorite for Norway vs England matchToday, 20:48Thomas Tuchel responds to Erling Haaland's mind gamesThomas Tuchel responds to Erling Haaland's mind gamesToday, 18:59Crisis in the Belgium national team: Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois consider retirementCrisis in the Belgium national team: Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois consider retirementToday, 18:53“The media is creating this debate”: Martínez responds to questions about referees“The media is creating this debate”: Martínez responds to questions about refereesToday, 18:18Solbakken names England as favorites but issues a crucial warningSolbakken names England as favorites but issues a crucial warningToday, 18:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan