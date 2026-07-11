Supercomputer predicts favorite for Norway vs England match

·84·Sport
Supercomputer predicts favorite for Norway vs England match

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup quarter-final between Norway and England, the Opta supercomputer has calculated the win probabilities. According to the forecast, England is considered the favorite, but the numbers suggest the match will not be one-sided.

In particular, the probability of the match going into extra time or a penalty shootout is rated quite high.

England given nearly 50 percent chance

According to Opta's calculations, the probability of the England national team winning in regular time is 49.5 percent.

This result makes Thomas Tuchel's team the main favorite for the quarter-final clash.

What are Norway's chances?

Norway's probability of winning within 90 minutes is estimated at 25.8 percent.

Nevertheless, players like Erling Haaland, Martin Ødegaard, and Alexander Sørloth can pose serious problems for any opponent.

The game could go to extra time

The supercomputer indicated a 24.7 percent probability of the match ending in a draw in regular time.

In such a case, the winner will be determined in extra time or a penalty shootout.

Opta forecast

  • England win — 49.5 percent;

  • Norway win — 25.8 percent;

  • draw and extra time — 24.7 percent.

The Norway vs England match kicks off at 02:00 Tashkent time. Now the main question is — will the numbers be confirmed on the pitch?

World CupNorwayEnglandOptaFootball
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