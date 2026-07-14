Fire breaks out in a multi-story building in Andijan

On the night of July 14, a fire occurred in one of the multi-story residential buildings in the city of Andijan. The incident drew the attention of the city's residents and was widely discussed on social media.

According to preliminary information, the fire started on the roof of a 5-story building located near the regional Emergency Situations Department building. Upon receiving the report, rescue units arrived at the scene promptly, quickly containing and extinguishing the fire.

Officials stated that no one was injured as a result of the incident. Once the fire was extinguished, the area was secured.

Currently, relevant specialists are conducting an investigation to determine the causes of the fire and the extent of the material damage caused.