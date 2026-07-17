Girl who organized a "Merry me" for her boyfriend faces criticism on social media

A report about an unusual marriage proposal that took place in Uzbekistan has gone viral on social media. In it, a woman is said to have openly expressed her feelings to her boyfriend and proposed to him.

She addressed her boyfriend with a sign that read "Will you marry me?". This action came as a surprise to many and sparked interesting discussions among users.

Some comments supported the woman's decision, noting that in such a situation, sincerity and the consent of the two individuals are what matter most. Other users expressed the opinion that a marriage proposal should typically come from a man.

This incident has once again brought debates about tradition, personal choice, and taking the first step in relationships to the forefront.