Daughter-in-law beats mother-in-law in China, breaking four ribs

A family dispute in the Chinese city of Jiaxing led to serious consequences. A mother-in-law suffered severe injuries after being attacked by her daughter-in-law, who accused her of not paying enough attention to her grandchildren.

South China Morning Post According to reports, the couple left their two children in the grandmother's care because they worked in different cities. The exact ages of the children were not disclosed.

The conflict began after one of the children told their mother via a home surveillance camera that they were not feeling well. The child claimed the grandmother refused to take their temperature.

Worried by this news, the mother immediately took a train to her mother-in-law's house. During their conversation, the mother-in-law said that raising children was difficult and that she was suffering from a severe toothache. Her daughter-in-law offered to take her to the hospital, but the woman refused, stating she wanted to go on a date with her boyfriend.

Enraged, the daughter-in-law attacked her mother-in-law. As a result, the woman suffered facial injuries and four broken ribs.

It is reported that this is not the first conflict between the daughter-in-law and the mother-in-law over the latter's lack of care for the children.

The family's son, Xiao, defended his wife and accused his mother of prioritizing her personal life over her grandchildren. However, his sister disagreed. She stated that Shen had worked hard for many years to raise her children on a low salary and had provided them with over 100,000 yuan in financial support.

Shen stated that she was not obligated to provide constant care for her grandchildren. Following the attack, she also temporarily lost the ability to work.

Lawyer Ma Junjie noted that a criminal case could be opened against the daughter-in-law for intentional infliction of bodily harm. If found guilty, she could face up to three years in prison.

The expert reminded that under Chinese law, the primary responsibility for raising and caring for children lies with the parents, and this duty is not mandatory for grandparents.