Preventive discussions held with conflicted families in Tashkent

A collaborative event under the slogan "Solidarity Against Violence" was held in Tashkent, the official channel of the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs reported.

The event was organized in cooperation with the Tashkent City Department of Family and Women and the Crime Prevention Department of the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs.

The meeting was attended by Shahnoza Sultanova, Deputy Mayor of Tashkent, as well as representatives from the Crime Prevention Department. During the meeting, preventive discussions were held with women who have been subjected to harassment and violence, as well as with individuals who have committed acts of violence or are prone to such behavior.

The main goal of the event was to prevent the recurrence of violence, change aggressive behavior, and provide participants with necessary social, legal, medical, and psychological assistance.

This initiative is aimed at fostering a healthy environment in families, protecting the rights and interests of women, and strengthening inter-agency cooperation to prevent harassment and violence.