Preventive discussions held with conflicted families in Tashkent

·43·Society
Preventive discussions held with conflicted families in Tashkent

A collaborative event under the slogan "Solidarity Against Violence" was held in Tashkent, the official channel of the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs reported.

The event was organized in cooperation with the Tashkent City Department of Family and Women and the Crime Prevention Department of the Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs.

The meeting was attended by Shahnoza Sultanova, Deputy Mayor of Tashkent, as well as representatives from the Crime Prevention Department. During the meeting, preventive discussions were held with women who have been subjected to harassment and violence, as well as with individuals who have committed acts of violence or are prone to such behavior.

The main goal of the event was to prevent the recurrence of violence, change aggressive behavior, and provide participants with necessary social, legal, medical, and psychological assistance.

This initiative is aimed at fostering a healthy environment in families, protecting the rights and interests of women, and strengthening inter-agency cooperation to prevent harassment and violence.

ТошкентЗўравонликка қарши бирдамликШаҳноза СултановаХотин-қизларИИББОила
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Job promise to Korea: two citizens lose 15 thousand dollarsJob promise to Korea: two citizens lose 15 thousand dollarsToday, 11:32Severe penalty for Tesla driver: deprived of driving license (video)Severe penalty for Tesla driver: deprived of driving license (video)Today, 11:30Unseen footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding...Unseen footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding...Today, 10:45Admission quotas for higher education institutions for the 2026/2027 academic year approvedAdmission quotas for higher education institutions for the 2026/2027 academic year approvedToday, 09:57After a scorching day, Tashkent residents relax around fountainsAfter a scorching day, Tashkent residents relax around fountainsToday, 05:27Fire breaks out in an unfinished high-rise building in YakkasaroyFire breaks out in an unfinished high-rise building in YakkasaroyYesterday, 18:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media