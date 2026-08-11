Lee Dixon: Arsenal benefited from the situation surrounding the Vinícius transfer

·26·Sport
Lee Dixon: Arsenal benefited from the situation surrounding the Vinícius transfer

According to BestBettingSites, former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon said that Vinícius Júnior’s failed transfer did not harm the team at all. It had previously been reported that the Brazilian star had signed a new contract with Real Madrid and that a move to the Premier League was off the table. Goal.com reports on this.

According to the expert, Vinícius’s representatives may have skillfully used Arsenal’s interest to secure more favorable terms from Real Madrid. Although the transfer did not happen, the situation did not damage the London club’s reputation.

Serious intentions in the transfer market

Dixon said that Arsenal’s interest in a world-class footballer showed the club was pursuing major ambitions. Such moves also make a distinct impression on other competing teams in football.

“I think it was simply a game. Arsenal missing out on his transfer did not harm the team. On the contrary, the club’s involvement in such a battle demonstrated its serious intentions,” said the former footballer.

He also added that transfer negotiations at this level are extremely complicated and difficult to complete. Nevertheless, the club’s activity in the transfer market was viewed positively.

A strong signal to rivals

In the former defender’s view, Arsenal’s actions in the transfer market will also put major rivals such as Manchester City and Manchester United on alert. It is another serious signal to other top clubs.

“Suddenly, representatives of Manchester City and Manchester United will see Arsenal flexing its muscles. This will surprise other teams, and they will realize that they too need to strengthen,” Dixon explained.

Squad options on the left wing

The article also discussed the left-wing position in the team’s attack. Lee Dixon believes that new signings and rotation among the current players will help Arsenal compete for the Premier League title.

Last season, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli performed successfully in this position and scored important goals. The arrival of new players will make Arsenal’s attack even more competitive.

ArsenalVinícius JúniorReal MadridLee DixonPremier League
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