Liverpool Under Andoni Iraola: Projected Squad for the 2026/27 Season

Spanish coach Andoni Iraola, who has taken charge of Liverpool, aims to restore the intense and dynamic style of play seen at Anfield during Jürgen Klopp’s era. According to Planet Football, the arrival of the new head coach is expected to bring a dramatic shift in the team’s play and completely reshape its tactical approach for the upcoming 2026/27 season. These changes will affect not only the club’s footballing philosophy but also the shape of the starting XI. This is what Goal.com reports .

Iraola’s football philosophy is widely described as an intense, high-intensity style built around constant pressure on the opposition. This all-action approach, characteristic of the team’s previous golden era, is expected to suit many players in the current squad. Although Liverpool have undergone significant changes in recent years, the high-pressing demands of the coach should fit the team’s identity.

Defensive Reinforcements and Tactical Changes

Tactically, Iraola is expected to favour a 4-2-3-1 formation, although his distinctive style will clearly differ from last season’s approach. The defensive line is set for a significant overhaul, with Jérémy Jacquet, who has joined from Rennes, expected to be integrated into the starting XI quickly. His athleticism makes him an ideal fit for the high defensive line demanded by the coach.

Meanwhile, Ronald Araújo, who has arrived on loan, will bring valuable experience to the heart of the defence. At full-back, Miloš Kerkez is expected to establish himself fully during his second season at Anfield. For the talented wing-back, who impressed under the same coach at Bournemouth, the new system could provide the perfect platform to shine.

Key Figures in Midfield and Attack

According to Goal.com, midfield and attack will become the main engines of Iraola’s tactical system. Dominik Szoboszlai, with his ability to press intensely, should play a key role as a player perfectly suited to the new head coach’s demands. The Hungarian midfielder is expected to thrive in the position that suits him best.

At the same time, Florian Wirtz is ready to enjoy a major season with the team. His high level of off-the-ball movement and work rate are a natural fit for the Spanish coach’s style. Leading the attack, Alexander Isak will be one of the key figures, aiming to showcase his clinical finishing once again by benefiting from the coach’s intelligent pressing demands.