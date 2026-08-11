Minisforum Elite Mini M2 Air-304: Compact and Affordable Mini PC Introduced

·26·Technology
Minisforum Elite Mini M2 Air-304: Compact and Affordable Mini PC Introduced

Minisforum has introduced its new product, the Elite Mini PC, built in an ultra-compact chassis. According to ixbt.com, the new device combines high performance and efficiency for everyday tasks and workflows. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

This mini PC is powered by the modern Intel Core 3 304 processor from the Wildcat Lake family. The chip features a configuration with 1 performance core and 4 efficiency cores, along with integrated graphics containing a single compute unit, providing an optimal balance for moderate workloads.

Technical Capabilities and Compact Design

The device measures just 112×112×37,15 millimeters and weighs only 440 grams. According to the manufacturer, it operates extremely quietly even under maximum load: in balanced mode, noise does not exceed 32,7 decibels, while the processor temperature remains around 72–80 degrees.

Despite its small size, the device does not lack expansion options. One CSO-DIMM DDR5-6400 slot is provided for RAM, while an M.2 2280 SSD with a PCIe 4.0 ×4 interface can be installed for data storage.

Connectivity Options and Price

The mini PC also meets modern requirements for network connectivity and wireless capabilities. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 technologies through the Intel AX211 module.

The port selection is equally impressive. Users get two USB-A (10 Gbit/s) ports, one high-speed USB-C (40 Gbit/s), another USB-C (10 Gbit/s), two HDMI 2.0 ports, two-band RJ45 (2,5 Gbit/s), a standard USB-A (480 Mbit/s) port, and a conventional 3,5 mm audio output. A microSD card slot is also included for convenience.

According to market prices, the barebone version is currently available for 260 US dollars with a 20 percent discount. The ready-to-use configuration with 16 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 500 GB SSD is priced at 560 dollars.

MinisforumMini PCIntelPersonal ComputerTechnology
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