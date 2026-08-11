Filip Jørgensen Moves to Strasbourg

·21·Sport
Filip Jørgensen Moves to Strasbourg

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen has officially joined French side Strasbourg on loan for the 2026–27 season. According to Goal.com, the 24-year-old Danish goalkeeper moved to the Ligue 1 club to get regular playing time after his first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge diminished. The report from Goal.com states that.

The agreement between the clubs is a one-season loan deal and does not include an option to buy the player. Strasbourg’s management hopes the transfer will strengthen the team’s defense and add a goalkeeper with experience in European competitions.

A New Challenge and Opportunities in Strasbourg

Filip Jørgensen joined Chelsea from Villarreal in the summer of 2024. During his time with the London club, he made 36 appearances in total. The highlights of his spell were Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League triumph in May 2025 and their FIFA Club World Cup victory that summer.

Nevertheless, although he made 12 appearances in four different competitions last season and helped the team reach the domestic cup semi-finals, he lost his place as first-choice goalkeeper in the competition with Robert Sánchez. As a result, the young goalkeeper decided to move to France to relaunch his career.

The Clubs’ Plans for the Future

The strategic partnership between Strasbourg and Chelsea played an important role in completing the transfer. Strasbourg, who finished eighth in Ligue 1 last season, will open their new campaign away to Marseille on 21 August. The match could give Jørgensen the chance to make his debut for his new club.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will begin their 2026–27 Premier League campaign three days later with a London derby against Fulham. Chelsea’s management issued an official statement wishing the Danish goalkeeper success in France and expressing its support for him.

Filip JørgensenChelseaStrasbourgLigue 1Transfer
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