Apple Is Working on a New Glass-Bodied Design for iPhone 20

·101·Technology
Apple Is Working on a New Glass-Bodied Design for iPhone 20

Apple is preparing a major design overhaul for an anniversary model dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the iPhone smartphone. According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, the Cupertino giant has not abandoned the project and is actively working to radically change the device’s exterior. This is reported by Ixbt.com.

Some earlier reports claimed that Apple had completely abandoned this anniversary project. However, the well-known insider denied this information, emphasizing that development is proceeding as planned. The iPhone Pro models expected to be unveiled in 2027 are likely to cause a major stir in the technology world.

The Future Smartphone’s Design

The 2027 iPhone Pro devices being developed under the V73 and V74 code names will feature special glass panels on the front and back. These elements will curve smoothly down toward the side edges, while a thin metal frame will remain between the two glass panels. This approach will give the gadget a completely new and distinctive “glass” appearance.

It turns out that Apple engineers’ initial idea was even more radical—the company had planned to create a body made entirely of glass. However, technical difficulties in mass production, particularly problems securing the glass elements to one another, forced Apple to abandon the concept.

The Importance of the Anniversary Project

The alternative design currently in development also stands out with its futuristic appearance. Experts say the 2027 anniversary iPhone is expected to be one of the most significant exterior changes in smartphone history.

At the same time, Apple is preparing for other releases in the coming years. In particular, in September 2026, users can expect not only the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Pro Max models but also the company’s first foldable smartphone.

AppleiPhone 20SmartphonesTechnologyMark Gurman
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