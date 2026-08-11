Marchegiani: Suzuki and Vicario are not ready for Juventus

·20·Sport
Marchegiani: Suzuki and Vicario are not ready for Juventus

Former Italy and Lazio goalkeeper Luca Marchegiani, now working as an expert for Sky, shared his views on the situation surrounding Juventus’ goalkeepers. According to him, it is still too early to harshly criticize the team’s current options, while the new names being discussed in the transfer market need more time to reach the level of the Turin giants. Goal.com reports this.

According to Goal.com, Juventus have made signing a new first-choice goalkeeper their main objective in this transfer window. Changes to the squad and efforts to strengthen it remain under close scrutiny from fans and experts, as mistakes in recent seasons have put the club’s management on alert.

Di Gregorio and the goalkeeping situation

Assessing his former teammates and colleagues, Luca Marchegiani noted that the criticism had been somewhat exaggerated. In his view, Michele Di Gregorio was written off far too early and made the scapegoat for all of the team’s failures. Although he made several notable mistakes during the difficult 2025/26 season, he produced another uncertain moment in last week’s friendly against Inter.

Nevertheless, the experienced expert stressed that it would be wrong to place the problems in the goalkeeping department solely on one player. The coaching staff must carefully analyze every situation and make the best decision for the upcoming matches.

New names and their prospects

Zion Suzuki and Guglielmo Vicario are being frequently mentioned in the media as possible additions to the Juventus squad. However, Luca Marchegiani doubts whether these players are ready to play for the Turin club.

He stressed that, despite all due respect for Suzuki and Vicario, neither currently fully meets the demands of a high-pressure club such as Juventus. At the same time, the expert added that he highly values Vicario’s successful experience in the Premier League.

Preparations at the club are continuing at a fast pace. In particular, Mattia Perin is expected to start in goal in the upcoming friendly against Palermo. The match will give the coaching staff another opportunity to assess the goalkeepers’ current form.

JuventusSerie ALuca MarchegianiTransfersFootball
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