Arsenal legend backs Marcus Rashford–Myles Lewis-Skelly swap

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Arsenal legend backs Marcus Rashford–Myles Lewis-Skelly swap

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon said a swap deal involving Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and young talent Myles Lewis-Skelly could benefit both teams. According to BestBettingSites, the experienced pundit noted that the move would bring experience to the London club while giving the youngster regular first-team playing time. reports .

In Lee Dixon’s view, Arsenal under Mikel Arteta would be the ideal environment to revive Marcus Rashford’s career and help him perform at a high level again in his preferred left-wing position. He said the England forward is lacking the special attention and confidence that only a coach can provide.

The Coach’s Influence and the Player’s Potential

Dixon believes Mikel Arteta’s approach to working with players could help Rashford overcome his difficult period and fully unlock his potential. According to the Arsenal legend, although he has some doubts about the player’s consistency, Rashford could make a significant contribution to the team given the current squad’s capabilities.

At the same time, the pundit noted that the transfer would also be an important step in the development of young Myles Lewis-Skelly. Moving to a different environment could give him the opportunity to broaden his range of play even further.

Marcus Rashford’s Situation at Manchester United

It is worth recalling that the forward last played for Manchester United on 12 December 2024, in a Europa League match against Viktoria Plzen. Although his involvement on the pitch was suspended for a period from that month onward, the player had previously managed to score 138 goals for the team.

According to Goal.com, discussions regarding the contract and the possibility of a transfer remain at the expert-opinion stage for now. If Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick can restore the player to his previous form, it would undoubtedly feel like a new signing for the team.

ArsenalManchester UnitedMarcus RashfordMyles Lewis-SkellyTransfer
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