Ronald Araujo Discusses His Move to Liverpool and His New Shirt Number

·56·Sport
Ronald Araujo Discusses His Move to Liverpool and His New Shirt Number

One of the most unexpected and high-profile deals of the summer transfer window has been completed, with Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo set to continue his career in the English Premier League. The 27-year-old Uruguayan has joined the Merseyside club on loan until the end of the season. The deal is seen as an important step toward strengthening Liverpool’s defence. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, negotiations between the clubs concluded successfully, with the agreement also including an option for Liverpool to sign the player permanently in the future. Under the terms, Liverpool can complete the defender’s transfer next summer for £47.14 million. This gives Araujo a good opportunity to remain at the English club for the long term.

The Story Behind His New Shirt Number

During his time at Barcelona, the experienced footballer wore No. 4, but he could not take that number at his new club because Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk wears it. Araujo therefore chose No. 33, which was last worn at the club by Jordon Ibe a decade ago.

The footballer made no secret of the fact that his new number was not chosen at random and had a deeper meaning. According to Araujo, the number is closely linked to the early steps of his professional career and also holds special significance in his personal beliefs and religious views.

The Connection Between Faith and Professional Football

Speaking about his choice, Ronald Araujo said he had also discussed the matter with his family and close friends. He explained that the number reflects not only the beginning of his football journey but also the spiritual values in his life.

“It is a number I like and one that is very special to me. Interestingly, when I made my debut for a professional team, I played wearing this exact number. It also has a personal meaning connected to my faith and my relationship with God and religion,” the defender admitted.

The footballer, who plans to adapt to English football as quickly as possible, said he was delighted to play alongside world-class stars, including Virgil van Dijk, at his new club. He noted that his motivation was high and that he was eagerly looking forward to meeting his new teammates.

Ronald AraujoLiverpoolBarcelonaTransferPremier League
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