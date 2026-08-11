Why did Dilnoza Kubayeva choose Zebo Raximova specifically as her apprentice?

Actress and blogger Zebo Raximova spoke in an interview on the “Intervyu TV” project about how she became the apprentice of talented actress and presenter Dilnoza Kubayeva. She said she learned the art of hosting from her mentor and even offered to pay for the lessons, but Dilnoza Kubayeva did not accept any money from her.

During the interview, the presenter asked Zebo Raximova how she became Dilnoza Kubayeva’s apprentice and exactly what she had learned from her.

According to Zebo Raximova, she took lessons in hosting from Dilnoza Kubayeva. However, it was not easy, as Dilnoza Kubayeva reportedly does not usually take on apprentices.

“I first contacted Dilnoza’s administrator. They told me that she did not take on apprentices. Then I asked Timur Kubayev to help me. I said, ‘I want to study with Dilnoza, I want to learn hosting specifically from her.’ At that time, I was about to start working as a presenter at weddings,” Zebo Raximova said.

The blogger noted that her parents’ wishes also played an important role in her interest in hosting. She said she had promised her father that she would learn hosting and pursue a career in the field.

“It was also my parents’ dream for me to become a presenter. I told them that I would study acting and later move into hosting. My family and relatives also viewed this profession very positively. They supported me, saying, ‘You stand up and speak, everyone listens to you—it’s great,’” she said.

Zebo Raximova also admitted that she had been ready to pay any amount to become Dilnoza Kubayeva’s apprentice.

“I told Timur, ‘I want to become Dilnoza’s apprentice. I want to learn hosting specifically from her. I’ll pay whatever it costs—I just want to study.’ At that time, I had just started earning money. But Dilnoza did not take a single so‘m from me,” Zebo Raximova recalled.

Dilnoza Kubayeva explained why she had taken Zebo on as an apprentice. According to her, Zebo Raximova’s sincerity, the confidence in her eyes and her individuality had left a strong impression on her.

“I actually did not want to take on an apprentice. I did not have the time either. But, to be honest, I felt protective of you. I liked your innocence, your bright eyes and your smile. I was afraid that another mentor might suppress these qualities in you,” Dilnoza Kubayeva said.