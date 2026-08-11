YouTube Is Sharply Tightening Monetization Requirements

·0·Technology
YouTube Is Sharply Tightening Monetization Requirements

YouTube, the leading platform in the video-hosting market, is significantly tightening the requirements for content creators to earn money. According to ixbt.com, starting February 1, 2027, the number of views required for new channels to begin earning from ads and subscriptions will double. The changes are attributed to growing competition on the platform and increased audience activity. Ixbt.com reports .

Under the new rules, creators who want to join the Partner Program will need to accumulate 8,000 hours of watch time over the previous 12 months. For Shorts videos, they will also need to reach 20 million views within the previous 90 days. By comparison, under the current rules, 1,000 subscribers and either 4,000 hours of watch time within a year or 10 million Shorts views within three months are sufficient.

Who will be affected by the new rules, and what are the requirements for Shorts?

The changes will apply only to new channels joining the program. Existing creators who are already successfully active on the platform and have joined the Partner Program will retain the previous requirements. This will help ensure stable earnings for experienced creators.

At the same time, a separate requirement is being introduced for continuing to earn money through the Shorts module. Creators must consistently maintain at least 10 million views every 90 days. If the figure falls below this threshold, revenue from regular videos on the channel will remain available, but Shorts payments will be temporarily suspended until the metric is restored.

YouTube executives attributed the move to the platform's enormous audience growth. Users currently watch more than 200 billion Shorts videos per day. The company also noted that daily viewing time for YouTube on television screens has exceeded 1 billion hours.

Against this backdrop, YouTube is working to expand its YouTube Premium Lite subscription to all countries where the service is available. Revenue from these subscriptions will be distributed fairly among creators based on how long their content is watched and the number of views it receives.

YouTubeMonetizationShortsBloggersTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Minisforum Elite Mini M2 Air-304: Compact and Affordable Mini PC IntroducedMinisforum Elite Mini M2 Air-304: Compact and Affordable Mini PC IntroducedToday, 13:51iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Capacity RevealediPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Capacity RevealedToday, 13:24Lava unveils the affordable and rugged Smart 4 smartphoneLava unveils the affordable and rugged Smart 4 smartphoneToday, 12:52Scammers in China Swapped RTX 5080 Graphics Cards for RTX 3060 CardsScammers in China Swapped RTX 5080 Graphics Cards for RTX 3060 CardsToday, 12:27LG Unveils the OLED W6 TV with a Thickness of Less Than One CentimeterLG Unveils the OLED W6 TV with a Thickness of Less Than One CentimeterToday, 11:55Minimal Phone 2 unveiled: full-size keyboard and modern technologiesMinimal Phone 2 unveiled: full-size keyboard and modern technologiesToday, 11:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids