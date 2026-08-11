Randal Kolo Muani Explains Reasons for Failure at Tottenham

French striker Randal Kolo Muani spoke openly about his difficult spell in the English Premier League and why he was unable to produce his best performances for Tottenham. According to Goal.com, the 27-year-old admitted that his mind was elsewhere during his time at the London club and that he had always wanted to return to Juventus. Goal.com reports .

The forward spent last season at Tottenham on loan but failed to deliver the expected results in the English top flight. He made 41 appearances in all competitions, scoring just five goals and providing four assists. These poor numbers led the London club to decide against signing the player permanently.

In an interview with Tuttosport, Kolo Muani addressed his personal problems and difficulties on the pitch. According to the striker, every football career includes dark periods, and this spell taught him a serious lesson.

A Return to Turin and a New Chapter

"Several things did not work out. In my opinion, it was a personal matter. I think my mind was elsewhere: I wanted to return to Juventus," the striker said. He also noted that he had suffered injuries for the first time in his career but had successfully overcome them.

Negotiations over his move from Paris Saint-Germain to the Turin giants were very lengthy and complicated. The prolonged talks during the summer transfer window tested the patience of everyone involved. Nevertheless, the player said he had been confident that the transfer would go through because of his strong feelings for the club and the city.

Kolo Muani became the most expensive French footballer in the history of this transfer and made no secret of his pride at returning to Allianz Stadium. Head coach Luciano Spalletti's personal interest also played an important role in his return.

The Luciano Spalletti Factor and Future Plans

The experienced coach viewed Kolo Muani as one of the key figures in his tactical project. The striker stressed that the coach's attacking philosophy suited his qualities perfectly and said he was ready to justify the faith placed in him.

"It made me very happy that the coach wanted me to come so much. I know how he works and what he demands from strikers. It is simply an honor to wear this shirt, and I am ready to give my all," the player concluded.