Alvarez's rebellion: What did Simeone say about the star who boycotted training?

A major conflict has erupted in the Atlético Madrid camp. The team's Argentine forward Julián Álvarez is refusing to participate in official team training, openly demanding to be released to the Catalans.

However, the 'Rojiblancos' leadership has firmly stated that they have absolutely no intention of selling their star to Barcelona, a direct rival in La Liga. Team head coach Diego Simeone has officially responded to the tense situation.

“If he returns, we will make him feel like an important player”

Despite the disagreement, Diego Simeone revealed he is ready to bring his compatriot back to the team and restore their relationship:

Readiness to support: “When Julián Álvarez returns to the squad, we will provide him with everything he needs to feel like a truly important and valued footballer,” said Simeone;

Opportunity to rectify the situation: The coach expressed confidence that the forward could reconcile with the team after this decision: “Can Julián fix the current situation? In life, as long as a person is in good health, anything can be changed and restored.”

The transfer knot between Atlético and Barcelona

The clash between the Madrid giant and the player is intensifying due to the following factors: