September 1st declared 'Uzbekistan Independence Day' in Seattle, USA!

·17·World
September 1st declared 'Uzbekistan Independence Day' in Seattle, USA!

A historic decision has been made in Seattle, a major metropolis in Washington state, USA, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's state independence. Mayor Cathy B. Wilson signed an official proclamation declaring September 1, 2026, as “Uzbekistan Independence Day” in the city.

This official document highly recognizes our country's path of sovereign development over the past 35 years, its deep socio-economic reforms, and its growing prestige on the international stage.

Uzbekistan's economic attractiveness and regional leadership

In the proclamation issued by the Seattle Mayor's Office, special emphasis was placed on Uzbekistan's Central Asiarole and potential:

  • Population and economic growth: Uzbekistan Central Asiaas the most populous state in the region, demonstrating annual stable economic growth rates of 5–6 percent and its commitment to an open market economy and international integration were noted;

  • Gateway to a 100-million market: Our country was highlighted as a strategic “gateway” providing access to a unified regional market of over 100 million consumers;

  • Partnership with Seattle business: It was pointed out that there are immense opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with Seattle business circles in trade, direct investment, logistics corridors, high technologies, and modern energy sectors;

  • Diplomatic bridge: The important role of the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Seattle in strengthening bilateral relations and developing trade and cultural ties was especially emphasized.

UzbekistanSeattleIndependence DayDiplomacyEconomy
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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