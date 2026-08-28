September 1st declared 'Uzbekistan Independence Day' in Seattle, USA!

A historic decision has been made in Seattle, a major metropolis in Washington state, USA, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's state independence. Mayor Cathy B. Wilson signed an official proclamation declaring September 1, 2026, as “Uzbekistan Independence Day” in the city.

This official document highly recognizes our country's path of sovereign development over the past 35 years, its deep socio-economic reforms, and its growing prestige on the international stage.

Uzbekistan's economic attractiveness and regional leadership

In the proclamation issued by the Seattle Mayor's Office, special emphasis was placed on Uzbekistan's Central Asiarole and potential: