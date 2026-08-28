Cosmonaut Anna Kikina captures rare lunar eclipse from the ISS

Cosmonaut Anna Kikina, currently serving aboard the International Space Station, has successfully captured a partial lunar eclipse from an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers above Earth. According to ixbt.com, one of the largest and deepest partial lunar eclipses in recent years occurred on August 28, with the Earth's shadow covering 96 percent of the lunar disk. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

The peak of this astronomical event occurred in the early morning hours Moscow time. According to scientific data, such a phenomenon can only occur during a full moon. The characteristic reddish hue of the Moon is caused by the refraction of sunlight in the Earth's atmosphere. Observing this natural process from orbit provided an exceptionally clear and perfect view, free from any cloud interference.

Rare observations from space

For Anna Kikina, the only woman in the Roskosmos cosmonaut corps, this space mission marks her second major expedition. She launched to the station on July 14 of this year as part of the MKS-75 primary crew aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft.

Such exclusive footage captured from space is not only of scientific importance but also serves as a vital visual resource for the general public to explore the mysteries of the universe. Recording the optical properties of the Earth's atmosphere from orbit also allows experts to analyze global planetary processes.