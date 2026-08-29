Manchester City enters race for Julian Alvarez transfer

As the final days of the summer transfer window heat up, an unexpected twist has emerged in the market. According to reports from Marca, English champions Manchester City have begun negotiations to bring Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez back to their ranks. With this move, the "Cityzens" could disrupt the plans of Arsenal, who are also competing for the player. This is reported by Goal.com .

It is known that Julian Alvarez moved to the Madrid club two years ago for £82 million. However, recent events in the Spanish capital have cast doubt on his future. After being whistled by Atletico fans last Sunday, the forward missed team training for three consecutive days.

The battle between Arsenal and Barcelona

The escalation of the situation has activated several European giants. According to reports, Arsenal is prepared to spend €150 million (£130 million) to sign the 26-year-old. The London club is awaiting a positive response from the player's representatives.

However, the situation is not limited to Arsenal and Manchester City. The player's personal preference is to move to Barcelona. Nevertheless, the Madrid club's management strictly refuses to negotiate with the Catalans, one of their main rivals, and is ready to consider other options.

Manchester City's need

Manchester City is forced to be active in the transfer market due to losses in their attacking line. The departures of Omar Marmoush and Savinho have left a void in Enzo Maresca's squad. Julian Alvarez's experience in English football could help solve this problem quickly.

Nevertheless, completing this transfer will not be easy. First of all, the player himself is reluctant to return to the English Premier League. Also, despite the pressure at the Metropolitano Stadium, negotiations between the parties are expected to continue intensely until the transfer window closes.