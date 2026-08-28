The mysterious primate that hunts by tapping on trees

Nature has various ways of hunting. But the aye-aye primate living in Madagascar is completely different in this regard — it does not look for its prey with its eyes first, it searches using sounds.

The aye-aye taps tree trunks and branches quickly with its long, thin middle finger. Then, using its large and sensitive ears, it listens for sounds created by cavities inside the tree and the movement of insect larvae.

After locating the area where the prey is, it opens the tree bark with its strong teeth. Then, it inserts its extremely long and thin finger into the hole and pulls out the insect larva like tweezers.

Experts call this method "percussive foraging." This unusual hunting technique of the aye-aye has made it one of the most unique creatures among primates.