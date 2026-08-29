With the start of the new Premier League season, Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland has once again demonstrated his prolific form. As reported by Goal.com, the Norwegian marksman found the back of the net at Selhurst Park, opening the scoring for his team and extending his impressive streak against the opponent. This is reported by Goal.com reporting .

One of the talking points before the match was the player's change in appearance. Having cut his signature long hair during the summer break, the striker proved that he has not lost his sharp instincts on the pitch.

Goal and first-half dominance

After sustained pressure from the visitors, the expected goal arrived in the 43rd minute. In a crowded penalty area, Erling Haaland rose highest to head the ball precisely into the corner of the net. The goalkeeper was helpless, and Manchester City deservedly took the lead before the break.

This goal from the former Borussia Dortmund player adds to his remarkable statistics against the London club. With this result, the striker has managed to score in all five of his appearances at Selhurst Park throughout his career.

Statistical indicators and the new coach

According to Goal.com, the overall statistics against this opponent are even more impressive. Erling Haaland has scored in all six of his Premier League matches against Crystal Palace, netting a total of 9 goals against them.

This match was also significant for the new specialist at the helm of Manchester City. As coaches like Maurizio Sarri or Enzo Maresca attempt to instill their tactical ideas, the star striker scoring early in the season has been a major boost for the coaching staff.

In a game that began with intense battles in the opening minutes, it was the Norwegian's goal that helped settle the team's nerves. Despite changes in the coaching staff, the role of the primary striker in Manchester City's game remains unchanged, ensuring the team remains a top contender for the title.