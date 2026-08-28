Man sets Guinness record by wearing 17 shirts while balancing a football on his head

·27·World
Man sets Guinness record by wearing 17 shirts while balancing a football on his head

Ajim Agushi from Kosovo has set a new world record with his extraordinary skill. While continuously balancing a football on his head, he managed to put on 17 shirts in a row.

With this result, the 56-year-old Agushi broke his previous record of 14 shirts.He says the number 17 is dedicated to Kosovo's Independence Day on February 17.

Agushi also holds several other world records related to controlling a football on his head.

Guinness World RecordFootballAjim AgushiKosovoSports Achievement
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Kamola Shuhratova
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