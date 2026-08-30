Should penalties for road rage be tightened?

Recently in Uzbekistan, conflicts between drivers, cases of insults, and getting out of cars to use physical force have been widely discussed. Videos spreading on social media show that sometimes simple arguments over the right of way or honking escalate into fights.

It is not right to dismiss such behavior merely as "having a nervous breakdown." When a driver gets out of a car, attacks another road user, insults them, or uses physical force, it goes beyond a lack of driving culture and threatens public order and citizen safety.

Developed countries take such actions very seriously. In some countries, a driver threatening, insulting, or raising a hand against another person is not limited to administrative fines, but can also lead to criminal liability. At the same time, measures such as revocation of the driver's license, heavy fines, and negative impacts on insurance history are applied.

In Uzbekistan, opinions are also growing that a stricter approach is needed toward road rage. Because such conflicts are not just disputes between two drivers; they also affect the safety of surrounding passengers, pedestrians, children, and other drivers.

Heavy fines can be an effective measure to reduce such incidents. However, fines alone are not enough. The issue of temporarily revoking driving licenses should also be considered for individuals who get out of their cars and use physical force or insult other drivers, deliberately escalating the situation.

Furthermore, it is important to strengthen the system for taking prompt action based on video evidence. A person who starts a fight on the road should not be able to get away later by claiming "we were just arguing." The situation must be given a legal assessment based on cameras or videos sent by citizens.

Driving culture is not measured solely by compliance with rules. A driver's ability to control their temper and treat others with respect is also part of safe driving. If road rage is not stopped in time, a few minutes of conflict can lead to severe consequences.