Big show at Humo Arena: 'Tyson' Juraev to enter the octagon against Kyrgyz fighter

The upcoming major Octagon 91 tournament, set to take place on September 5th at the magnificent Humo Arena in our capital, is preparing to bring a true festive atmosphere to the fans. The promotion organizers have officially announced the main media fight of the evening.

A bright representative of the Pop-MMA world, famous Uzbek fighter Jasurbek 'Tyson' Juraev, will step into the octagon against his dangerous Kyrgyz opponent, Islom Egamberdiev, in his next bout in the Octagon league.

Fighters' records and head-to-head statistics

Ahead of the clash between the two principled rivals, the stats look as follows:

Jasurbek 'Tyson' Juraev: Uzbekistan The athlete has a record of 6 wins and 2 losses, and the upcoming bout will be his 9th fight in the promotion;

Islom Egamberdiev: The Kyrgyz martial artist enters the octagon with a record of 3 wins and 3 losses. He is known for putting up serious resistance against strong opponents in the league.

'Ready to steal the hype': What does the promotion's press release say?

The Octagon league press service described the intensity surrounding this media clash as follows: