Flick assesses Messi's great career: showing high respect for the legend

FC Barcelona head coach Hans-Dieter Flick spoke about the 39-year-old world champion Lionel Messi's decision to conclude his brilliant 21-year career with the Argentina national team.

The German tactician described the legendary Barca captain as the greatest player in football history and did not hide his regret that his international journey has come to an end.

“I enjoyed his performance at the 2026 World Cup”: Flick’s sincere tribute

Hansi Flick reflected on the Argentine star's great legacy and his participation in the final World Cup, stating the following:

The absolute best: “He is the best player in the world. Truly a talent of unbelievable proportions;”

Fantastic performance at the 2026 World Cup: “I enjoyed every movement of his on the pitch at the 2026 World Cup — he displayed an incredibly bright and fantastic game;”

The judgment of time and a beautiful career: “On one hand, his departure makes me very sad, but that is life and time takes its toll. His career with the national team was amazingly beautiful. He proved that he is the best throughout his career and in the last World Cup as well.”

The end of a great era that began in 2005

Lionel Messi’s historic journey with the Argentina national team: