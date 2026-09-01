Vivo X500 Pro Max flagship to be unveiled with advanced camera capabilities

Another major device is being prepared in the smartphone market, aimed at taking mobile photography to a new level. According to ixbt.com, an insider known as Smart Pikachu has revealed interesting details about the Vivo X500 Pro Max, the most advanced model in the Vivo X500 series. The new device is expected to stand out not only for its high performance but also for its unique optical capabilities that will amaze mobile photography enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to the information, the flagship's triple main camera is designed to fundamentally improve photo and video quality. Specifically, the main module will be equipped with an optical stabilization system at the level of a professional gimbal or steadycam suspension. This technology effectively compensates for device vibrations even during movement, allowing for sharp photos and smooth video recording.

Record-breaking periscope module and high frame rate

The device's periscope telephoto lens also stands out with noteworthy features. The insider claims that this lens will have the largest sensor size among all currently available periscope cameras. This significantly increases light intake when zooming in on distant objects.

Previously, company representative Han Boxiao also announced one of the key features of the Vivo X500 series. According to him, the Vivo X500 Pro model will become the first smartphone in history to allow 4K video recording at 240, 480, or even 960 fps. The Zeiss Ultra Dynamic main camera plays a crucial role in the image processing workflow.

Collaboration with MediaTek and a new processor

Against the backdrop of technological progress, Vivo has confirmed that it is developing a new custom chip in collaboration with MediaTek. This partnership is aimed not only at increasing overall performance but also at further expanding photo and video processing capabilities using AI and visual algorithms.

The official launch date and global release timing for the Vivo X500 Pro Max have not yet been disclosed. Nevertheless, these leaked details indicate that next-generation flagships will further intensify competition in the field of mobile photography. Experts are eagerly awaiting the presentation of this smartphone.