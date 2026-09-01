Luis de la Fuente calls Rodri the Messi of Spanish football

Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente praised midfielder Rodri following his transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona. The national team boss compared his defensive midfielder to Lionel Messi, expressing confidence in his ability to adapt easily to any team. This transfer has become one of the most sensational and significant moves of 2026. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with Radio Marca, Luis de la Fuente highlighted Rodri's importance not only at the national team level but also at the club level. The expert noted that the player would face no difficulties adapting to the new league, as his high quality fits into any tactical system. According to him, the midfielder is the best player in the world in his position.

On the rise of the Spanish championship's prestige

Rodri's move to the Catalan club is also a major event for the domestic league. De la Fuente expressed satisfaction that world-class leading players are playing in Spain's La Liga. In his opinion, the return of such Spanish stars to their home league further increases the tournament's quality and intensifies competition.

The coach also expressed his desire for other Spanish players currently playing abroad to return to their home clubs in the future and showcase their high potential. It was emphasized that this situation would have a positive impact not only on the clubs but on the future of Spanish football as a whole.

Lionel Messi's retirement from international football

During the conversation, Luis de la Fuente also touched upon Lionel Messi, who recently concluded his career with the Argentina national team. As a reminder, the 2026 World Cup final was contested between Spain and Argentina, and this match was the legendary forward's last for the Albiceleste.

The Spain coach highly valued Messi's immense contribution to world football and his immortal legacy. He stated that one does not need to wait years to evaluate the achievements of such a great player, as his legendary status is already clear to everyone, and he will forever remain a symbol of gratitude for football fans.