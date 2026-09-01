Bakhodir Jalolov issues open challenge to new world champion Hrgovic

·80·Sport
Bakhodir Jalolov issues open challenge to new world champion Hrgovic

Undefeated Uzbek heavyweight boxing sensation Bakhodir Jalolov (17-0, 15 KO) has issued a challenge to the new IBF champion, Filip Hrgovic (21-1, 16 KO) of Croatia. Acknowledging his rival's determination in the championship bout, the 'Big Uzbek' declared his readiness to face him in the ring soon to determine the true champion.

In a fight held in London on August 29, Hrgovic defeated British star Moses Itauma (14-1, 12 KO) via technical knockout to claim the vacant championship belt. This result was hailed by boxing experts as a major sensation.

“We will show who the real champion is”: Jalolov’s message

The Uzbek knockout artist sent an open invitation to Hrgovic on his social media pages:

  • Respect and recognition: “Filip Hrgovic, congratulations on your victory! You showed incredible willpower and proved you are a true warrior. I respect you as a champion.”

  • Championship call-out: “But sooner or later, our paths will cross. When that day comes, we will find out who the real champion is.”

Recent results and rivalry history

Interesting facts regarding a potential championship clash between the two knockout artists:

  • Jalolov’s latest success: Bakhodir Jalolov fought his last bout on May 9, 2026, in Manchester, defeating another Croatian boxer, Agron Smakici (21-4, 9 KO), before the final bell to improve his record to 17-0.

  • Hrgovic’s sensation: The Croatian boxer defeated the previously unbeaten local star Moses Itauma to secure his 21st career victory and claim the biggest prize of his career — the IBF world championship belt.

  • New heavyweight clash: A potential Jalolov vs. Hrgovic fight is expected to be one of the most anticipated and intense bouts, paving the way for an undisputed championship in the division.

BoxingBakhodir JalolovFilip HrgovicHeavyweightIBF
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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