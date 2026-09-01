Vivo X500 Pro smartphone introduces high-speed 4K video recording

·38·Technology
Vivo X500 Pro smartphone introduces high-speed 4K video recording

As the mobile technology market evolves rapidly, manufacturers are taking photo and video capabilities to a new level. According to ixbt.com, Vivo has revealed key details about the camera system of its new flagship, the Vivo X500 Pro, announcing the introduction of ultra-high frame rate 4K video for the first time in mobile photography history. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Company representative Han Bosyao stated that the new device will be equipped with a Zeiss Ultra Dynamic main camera and will be the first smartphone to offer 4K video recording at 240 fps. Compared to standard 30 fps recording, this system captures eight times more frames, allowing for high-quality slow-motion playback without losing detail.

Innovative interpolation and high-level slow motion

However, Vivo engineers did not stop there. Thanks to specially developed frame interpolation algorithms, the smartphone is capable of creating equivalent 480 fps and even 960 fps slow-motion videos in 4K format. This provides users with impressive 16x and 32x slow-motion effects, respectively.

This advanced technology is particularly useful for capturing fast-paced natural processes, such as water splashes, bursting bubbles, and other high-speed movements invisible to the naked eye. The company also promises a special speed control algorithm that ensures smooth transitions between normal and slow-motion modes.

Portrait shooting and quality assurance

The primary focus in creating the new device is maintaining high image quality at 4K resolution. Advanced software is responsible for ensuring that image clarity and naturalness are preserved even when processing high-frame-rate videos.

Furthermore, the Vivo X500 Pro pays special attention to portrait video capabilities. The report states that even in strong backlight or harsh lighting conditions, intelligent algorithms preserve all fine details on human faces and ensure a natural look.

VivoVivo X500 ProSmartphones4K VideoCamera
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