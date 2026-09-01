Chelsea and Manchester City are negotiating the transfer of Enzo Fernández

·23·Sport
Chelsea and Manchester City are negotiating the transfer of Enzo Fernández

Two top Premier League clubs, Chelsea and Manchester City, have begun active negotiations for the transfer of midfielder Enzo Fernández. According to Goal.com, the deal could be worth 135 million euros, and the parties are currently carefully discussing the financial terms. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to reports, the Argentine player himself has personally agreed to the move and stated that he is ready to continue his career at Manchester City. The talented midfielder, born in 2001, had become one of the key figures in his current team.

Enzo Fernández's career and achievements

Enzo Fernández joined Chelsea from Portuguese club Benfica in January 2023. At that time, the London club spent 121 million euros on his transfer. In a Chelsea shirt, he has made a total of 169 appearances and scored 31 goals.

Having proven himself in matches between Paris and London teams, the player has managed to win the FIFA Club World Cup and the Conference League during his club career. His movements on the pitch and ability to control the game seem to have caught the attention of Pep Guardiola.

Having also achieved great success on the international stage, Enzo won the 2022 World Cup with the Argentina national team. He also played in the 2026 World Cup final, proving he is one of the team's key players.

If this transfer goes through, it will become one of the biggest deals in the history of English football. Although neither club has issued an official statement yet, the rapid progress of negotiations suggests a high probability of the deal.

ChelseaManchester CityEnzo FernándezTransferPremier League
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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