Spanish club Real Madrid is on the verge of completing another major transfer. According to the prestigious Mundo Deportivo publication, the Madrid side will spend a total of €230 million including the transfer fee, long-term salary, and tax obligations for the talented Ivorian player Ousmane Diomande.

This deal is being recorded as one of the largest and most expensive financial transactions in Real Madrid's history.

Where will the €230 million go? (Transfer mathematics)

The breakdown of the Madrid giant's expenses is as follows:

€130 million — direct transfer fee: The club will pay €105 million as a guaranteed sum, with the remaining €25 million provided in the form of performance-related bonuses;

€98 million — 7-year salary and tax fund: Ousmane Diomande's annual net salary (after taxes) will be €7 million. Over seven years, he will receive a total of €49 million in net salary;

€49 million — taxes to the state treasury: According to Spanish tax law, another €49 million derived from the player's salary will be directed straight to the state budget.

Long-term contract until 2033

Future prospects of the deal: