Real Madrid to spend €230 million: All financial secrets of the Ousmane Diomande transfer

·35·Sport
Real Madrid to spend €230 million: All financial secrets of the Ousmane Diomande transfer

Spanish club Real Madrid is on the verge of completing another major transfer. According to the prestigious Mundo Deportivo publication, the Madrid side will spend a total of €230 million including the transfer fee, long-term salary, and tax obligations for the talented Ivorian player Ousmane Diomande.

This deal is being recorded as one of the largest and most expensive financial transactions in Real Madrid's history.

Where will the €230 million go? (Transfer mathematics)

The breakdown of the Madrid giant's expenses is as follows:

  • €130 million — direct transfer fee: The club will pay €105 million as a guaranteed sum, with the remaining €25 million provided in the form of performance-related bonuses;

  • €98 million — 7-year salary and tax fund: Ousmane Diomande's annual net salary (after taxes) will be €7 million. Over seven years, he will receive a total of €49 million in net salary;

  • €49 million — taxes to the state treasury: According to Spanish tax law, another €49 million derived from the player's salary will be directed straight to the state budget.

Long-term contract until 2033

Future prospects of the deal:

  • 7 seasons of trust: The official agreement between Ousmane Diomande and Real Madrid is set for seven seasons — until June 30, 2033; intended;

  • The club's strategic plan: Through this acquisition, the Madrid side aims to strengthen one of the team's key lines for many years and build a long-term project around a young talent.

Real MadridOusmane DiomandeLa LigaFootball TransfersFinancial Fair Play
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Flick assesses Messi's great career: showing high respect for the legendFlick assesses Messi's great career: showing high respect for the legendToday, 14:39Bakhodir Jalolov issues open challenge to new world champion HrgovicBakhodir Jalolov issues open challenge to new world champion HrgovicToday, 14:29Luis de la Fuente calls Rodri the Messi of Spanish footballLuis de la Fuente calls Rodri the Messi of Spanish footballToday, 14:11Lamine Yamal sets a new record in European footballLamine Yamal sets a new record in European footballToday, 12:51Chelsea and Manchester City are negotiating the transfer of Enzo FernándezChelsea and Manchester City are negotiating the transfer of Enzo FernándezToday, 12:50Historic victory: Uzbekistan wins its first-ever world championship title in rowingHistoric victory: Uzbekistan wins its first-ever world championship title in rowingToday, 12:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)