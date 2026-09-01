Lamine Yamal sets a new record in European football

Barcelona's young talent Lamine Yamal has set another historic milestone in the match against Rayo Vallecano, breaking the record for Europe's top five leagues. According to Goal.com, the 19-year-old winger's exceptional performance has allowed him to surpass the early career achievements of modern star forwards like Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

During the 5-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano, Yamal scored twice, bringing his official goal tally for the Catalan club to 51. With this result, he became the youngest player in the history of Europe's top 5 leagues to reach the 50-goal mark. The club's press office confirmed that he reached this milestone at 19 years and 49 days old.

A new leader in the record race

Yamal's achievement is stunning the football world, as he has surpassed the most powerful strikers in modern football. Previously, this record belonged to Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé. The French forward scored his 50th goal at 19 years and 241 days old, while Manchester City's top scorer Erling Haaland reached the mark at 20 years and 196 days old.

Furthermore, legendary representatives of Barcelona also trailed the young Spaniard in this regard. Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi scored his 50th goal for the Catalans at the age of 21, while another club legend, Josep Escolà, achieved this result at 20. Yamal's scoring pace is proof that he is not only talented but also remarkably consistent.

An unforgettable night and memorable goals

In the match against Rayo Vallecano, Yamal fully displayed his brilliant skill. In the 21st minute, he cut inside from the right wing and curled a precise left-footed shot into the top corner to open the scoring. This strike reminded fans of goals Lionel Messi used to score against various opponents. By the end of the match, he capitalized on another opportunity to seal the victory.

Experts believe that Lamine Yamal's performance at this level indicates that he will reach even greater heights in the future. Every move he makes for Barcelona not only ensures the team's success but also writes new chapters in the history of world football.