Zafarobod district hokim gets into a traffic accident: his condition is reported to be critical

The official service vehicle assigned to Gayratjon Eshpulatov, hokim of Zafarobod district, Jizzax region, was involved in a traffic accident on August 30. According to preliminary reports, the hokim and his minor son were taken to the hospital with injuries as a result of the incident.

The details of the incident have not yet been fully disclosed by official agencies. However, media sources are providing information on how the accident occurred and the current condition of the hokim.

How did the traffic accident happen?

According to Kun.uz, citing two of its independent sources, the KIA Seltos assigned to the hokim crashed into the rear end of a large truck.

Notably, according to the publication's sources, the hokim's minor son was behind the wheel of the car at the time of the accident.

The exact causes of the incident, the speed at which the vehicle was traveling, and other details of the collision are currently unknown.

Father and son taken to the hospital

Following the traffic accident, Gayratjon Eshpulatov and his son were initially rushed with injuries to the Zafarobod District Medical Association.

It is reported that they were subsequently transferred to the branch of the Republican Research Center of Emergency Medical Care in the city of Jizzax.

This indicates that medical assistance was provided to those injured in the incident.

What is the condition of the hokim?

Reports regarding the hokim's health vary.

According to a Gazeta source, Gayratjon Eshpulatov's condition is critical and he is in the intensive care unit.

However, there is currently no open information confirming this report from official medical institutions or the regional hokimiyat.

Until official information regarding the incident is provided, reports about the hokim's health should be approached with caution.

The most discussed aspect

One of the main issues attracting public attention in this traffic accident is the information regarding who was driving the service vehicle.

Media sources report that the hokim's minor son was at the wheel. If this information is officially confirmed, the legal aspects of the incident may also be studied separately.

For now, no final conclusions have been announced regarding all the details of the incident, the driver's condition, and the causes that led to the traffic accident.

What is known about the incident?

Information Current Status Date of incident August 30 Region Jizzax region, Zafarobod district Vehicle KIA Seltos Collision With a large truck Injured persons Reported to be the hokim and his son Condition of the hokim According to media sources — critical Official confirmation Not fully known yet

Official information is now awaited

Official commentary is expected to shed light on the most important questions of the incident — who was driving the car, the exact cause of the traffic accident, and what the true condition of the hokim is.

Currently, the available information relies on independent media sources. Therefore, it is important to verify the details of the incident with statements from official agencies.

The final conclusion and legal assessment will be known after the investigation by authorized bodies.