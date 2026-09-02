Enzo Fernández gives his first statement after moving to Manchester City

·45·Sport
Enzo Fernández gives his first statement after moving to Manchester City

One of the biggest and most discussed transfers of the year in the Premier League has officially concluded. Chelsea's central midfielder and Argentina's World Cup winner, Enzo Fernández, has unexpectedly Manchester Cityhas become a player for. The 25-year-old midfielder, who signed a long-term 5-year contract with the 'Cityzens', spoke for the first time about the reasons for this sensational decision, his plans for the new team, and the club's stature.

"This club is built for winning": Why did Fernández choose City?

Enzo emphasized that joining the English champions is considered one of the highest peaks in the career of any professional footballer:

  • Manchester Cityis the most successful club in England in recent years. Every player wants to be part of such a team because they know how professionally everything is organized here;

  • I couldn't be happier to be here. I am fully prepared to accept this challenge to help City win new trophies. This team is built solely for victories.

Stars in every position: Competition and 100 percent dedication

The high level of competition in Manchester City's midfield is no secret. However, the Argentine star stated that he is not afraid of it; on the contrary, he wants to improve his game by learning from his world-class teammates:

  • If you look at the squad, City has top-level players in every position. I want to learn from my new teammates and continue to develop as a player;

  • I am proud that I am constantly improving my game. Everyone who has worked with me knows how hard I work in training every day and how much effort I put into matches. I give 100 percent, and I promise my new club that nothing will change here—I will fight until the end."

The 5-year contract suggests that the Manchester City coaching staff views this player as a long-term strategic figure in the center of the pitch. This agreement not only significantly strengthens the Manchester club's midfield but is also expected to shift the balance of power among the main rivals in the league table.

Do you think Enzo Fernández of Manchester City's style of play, will he quickly adapt and become an irreplaceable leader for the team, or will he face difficulties in the fight for a starting spot due to internal competition? Leave your predictions and thoughts in the comments!

Enzo FernándezManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball TransfersChelsea
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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